Famous author David Walliams visits thriving junior school in West Sussex

Southway Junior School called the author’s visit on Wednesday, May 21, ‘an unforgettable experience’ for its pupils.

David arrived at the school as part of the tour for his latest book The World’s Worst Superheroes.

A spokesperson for the school said: “David spent the afternoon with the children hosting a very special assembly where he gave us an exclusive sneak peek of his latest book.”

They said: “He brought his characters to life with his signature humour and shared insights into his creative process, revealing how he gets his ideas for his books, and treated them to short readings from his earlier works including Gangsta Granny. Visits like this inspire children to spark their imaginations for their future writing and further develop their love of books.”

The school said the atmosphere after the assembly was ‘electrifying’. Children who had purchased a copy of The World’s Worst Superheroes before the visit were able to get their copy signed too as ‘a lasting memento of their incredible and very inspirational afternoon’.

Southway Junior School’s website says it is a ‘thriving, larger than average school’ in Burgess Hill with around 360 pupils that values outdoor learning. The school received a ‘Good’ rating after its latest Ofsted inspection this year.