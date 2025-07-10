Farewell to Year 11 students at Felpham Community College – a fantastic send off!
Students arrived to a red-carpet entrance in a variety of fabulous vehicles, cheered on by family members and staff. The evening included mocktails on arrival, a hot buffet and a number of both serious and tongue in cheek awards - including ‘Most likely to win the lottery and lose the ticket’.
The Prom King and Queen opened the dance floor, and it is safe to say it was a fantastic evening - enjoyed by everyone who attended.
Mrs Reeves, Year 11 Leader at FCC, commented:
“It was a fabulous evening and so lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves. The pandemic hindered their start to secondary school but they have been a great year group and really did deserve the best ending”