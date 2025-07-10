Farewell to Year 11 students at Felpham Community College – a fantastic send off!

Year 11 students from Felpham Community College attended their Prom on the 27th June, held at Avisford Park Hotel. With the theme of ‘A Night at the Oscars’ it was a very glamorous affair!

Students arrived to a red-carpet entrance in a variety of fabulous vehicles, cheered on by family members and staff. The evening included mocktails on arrival, a hot buffet and a number of both serious and tongue in cheek awards - including ‘Most likely to win the lottery and lose the ticket’.

The Prom King and Queen opened the dance floor, and it is safe to say it was a fantastic evening - enjoyed by everyone who attended.

Mrs Reeves, Year 11 Leader at FCC, commented:

Prom King and Queen

“It was a fabulous evening and so lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves. The pandemic hindered their start to secondary school but they have been a great year group and really did deserve the best ending”