Farlington Equestrian Show takes place at Coombelands

By Gillian Bayston
Contributor
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 14:36 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 14:48 BST
Farlington School hosted its annual Equestrian show at Coombelands Equestrian Centre in Pulborough on Sunday, 13th April. The show was open to all riders and was very well attended by families from all over Sussex.

The Farlington riders had a very successful day, individually and as a team.

In the 40cm, Bertie, Henry and Daisy took 2nd place as a team, with Henry taking 2nd place and Daisy taking 3rd place individually.

In the 50cm, Daisy took 8th place, and in the 60cm, Farlington was represented by Eva and Mary, with Eva picking up 5th place.

The 70cm saw Mary jump a lovely clear round, while in the 80cm, Maisie achieved a super speedy win.

There was a fantastic atmosphere on the day, with the sun shining throughout, and great fun was had by competitors and spectators alike.

