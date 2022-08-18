Farlington School near Horsham celebrates 'exceptional' A-level exam results

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Year 13 students were understandably excited to receive their long-awaited A-Level results and they were not disappointed. Impressively, 88 per cent of Farlington students achieved at least one A or A* grade, whilst 81 per cent of A-Level grades awarded to Farlington students were A*-B; 92 per cent were A*-C; and the school celebrated a 100 per cent pass rate.

“We could not be more proud of our students' accomplishments, especially given that examinations last took place in 2019, and the last academic year has continued to present unprecedented challenges caused by the ongoing pandemic,” headmaster James Passam said. “I am thrilled to see that, in comparison to the last three years in which public examinations took place, we have maintained our impressive academic performance, and even increased our A*-B grades. This is testament to the hard work and determination of our students and teachers, and the support of our parents and wider Farlington community.”

Many of these students will now go on to read a range of subjects at prestigious universities across the country, including University of the Arts London (Fashion/Design; Fashion Visual Merchandising and Branding), University of Bath (Global Development & Economic Studies), University of Chichester (Childhood Studies with Therapeutic Play), University of East Anglia (Liberal Arts), Lancaster University (Biology & Psychology), Queen Mary University of London (Law), Royal Holloway University of London (Liberal Arts), University of Southampton (Biomed Sciences; Business Management; Fine Art) and University of Surrey (Mechanical Engineering; Veterinary Science).

Results day at Farlington. Penny Hart with student Lilyella Paul

“The great diversity in both degree subject choice and university destination is the embodiment of Farlington’s ethos in promoting and supporting each individual in their chosen pathway,” Penny Hart, Head of Senior School added,. “I am delighted by how well this cohort has performed, having shown great resolve all year whilst leading the school in challenging times.”

Head Student Varsha Bongale, who joined Farlington School in Year 12, said: “I have really appreciated the small class sizes at Farlington, and the fact that the teachers always go the extra mile – they’ve done a lot to help me get to where I am today. I’m very excited about starting university in September.”

student Ben Stevens, James Passam, student Alex Young and Penny Hart