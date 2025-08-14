Farlington Sixth Form celebrate success with 90% securing their first choice university place.

Today, Farlington School in Horsham, West Sussex, celebrated A-Level examination results, with 51% of grades awarded at A*-B; and a 100% pass rate. Sixth Form students celebrated achieving A Level grades helping them to secure their next stage of education. 90% secured their first choice university place, with 100% of those applying, securing places at Russell Group universities.

Students will now go on to read a range of subjects at prestigious universities across the country and beyond, including the University of Bristol (Electrical and Electronic Engineering); University of London (Media and Communications); University of the Arts London (Fine Art); University of Reading (Law); University of Southampton (Environmental Science); and the University of Toronto (Biochemistry). A small number of pupils are also choosing to take a gap year before pursuing courses in the future, as in previous years.

“I am immensely proud of our students’ achievements this year,” says Headmaster James Passam. “They have worked hard over the past two years in order to achieve A Levels that reflect their academic tracking through the year, and which have enabled our students entry to some excellent university courses.

"In addition to their exam results, it is important to remember and celebrate all of the other achievements so many of our students can be proud of beyond the classroom.”

Students and staff celebrated together at Farlington this morning, as pupils arrived to find out their A-Level results.

“Farlington Sixth Form provides for the individual,” says Head of Sixth Form, Penny Hart. “Our individual ‘pathways planning’ offers a personalised approach to each student’s journey, with teachers knowing their students holistically, leading to not only academic success but also their personal growth. I am excited by the courses that our cohort will go on to pursue at university, and look forward to following their continued successes.”

“The teachers were the reason I decided to stay at Farlington for Sixth Form” said Issy, who joined Farlington in Year 2, “they really get to know you well, so I trusted them to put me on the right path which has really helped to get me to where I am today. They always go above and beyond for you.” Issy is taking a gap year before starting a Master’s Degree in Forensic Science and Criminal Psychology.

In addition to our Year 13 students, we are particularly proud of three Year 10 students who achieved A* grades in their A Level Russian and two Year 12 students who achieved A grades in their AS Drama. This reflects the school’s individualised approach and flexible learning provision in supporting our pupils.

Farlington School is a co-educational independent day and boarding school, offering Nursery (6 months+) through to Sixth Form provision. The school has invested in recent years to improve and broaden facilities, including the refurbishment of our boarding accommodation, and from September we are excited to be opening a new fitness suite, which will be a great addition to our Sports and Sixth Form provision.

We are also proud of our continued investment into the curriculum at Farlington – having recently introduced Economics and Computer Science at A-Level, we will now be offering A Level Design Technology from September.

Farlington Sixth Form is still welcoming admissions for September 2025. For more information, please contact our Admissions Team (01403 282573; [email protected]).

The next Farlington School Open Morning will be held on Saturday, September 27, from 10am to 1pm, with a dedicated Sixth Form Experience Day on Thursday, October 9. Advance booking is essential for Open Events; please visit www.farlingtonschool.com to book.