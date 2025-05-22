Farlington student at Westminster Abbey

A student from the Sixth Form at Farlington School, Horsham was invited to deliver a reading during the VE Day service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, May 8.

Bethan was chosen, in her role as a Cadet Warrant Officer, to travel to London to give a reading as part of the service at Westminster Abbey, with King Charles and many other senior members of the Royal Family in attendance, alongside representatives from the Armed Forces and senior politicians, as they paid tribute to the Second World War generation.

Bethan's poignant reading, taken from the memoir of 15-year-old Joan Broome, as she encapsulated her experience of London on VE Day, was broadcast on the BBC and captured on the BBC iPlayer.

The school is immensely proud of Bethan, who delivered her reading with grace and composure during this significant state occasion.

Bethan delivering her reading at Westminster Abbey.

Bethan, who was joined by her parents, plus fellow Cadet and twin sister, Iona, said of her experience: “It was the most impressive event I have had the honour to take part in. I will remember it forever!”

The girls also attended the VE Day concert in the evening and a reception at Buckingham Palace.