Farlington students achieve 42% GCSE grades 9-8

Farlington students celebrate success with 56% of grades awarded at 9-7 Year 11 students at Farlington School in Horsham, West Sussex, are today celebrating a significant increase in the highest GCSE grades awarded, including those achieved before the pandemic in 2019, with 24% grade 9; 42% grades 9-8; 56% grades 9-7; and 90% grades 9-4.

Impressively, the number of grade 9s achieved by Farlington students this year has increased for the second year in succession showing a 53% increase over the last two years. In addition, the number of grades 9 to 8 has also increased 49% over the same period.

Headmaster James Passam says: “We are all immensely proud of the achievements of our pupils, whether those achieving the highest grades or those who have strived hard to achieve their personal bests.

"The significant increase in the number of grades 8 and 9 achieved for the second year running is reflective of pupils’ hard work and the dedication of their teachers.

Farlington students celebrate GCSE results.

"Particularly impressive is the performance of our boys, given that the school only became co-educational in 2019, who achieved on average over a grade above the national expected outcomes. Similarly, our boarders achieved almost two grades above, which is remarkable.”

Many of our pupils have had to overcome personal challenges throughout their GCSE journey, and it should not be forgotten that this is still a year group impacted by the interruption to learning that occurred through Covid.

At Farlington we adopt an individualised approach to provide strong pastoral care that enables pupils to succeed. Not only are they rightly celebrating their exam results, but many have achieved personal successes in other spheres, such as music, drama, public speaking, sport and art.

There was a lot of excitement in the air this morning as our students gathered with their friends, parents, and teachers to receive their results.

Josie, who joined Farlington in Year 7 said: “I’m so pleased with my results! The small class sizes, and amazing, supportive teachers have really helped me to get the results I received today.”

Sharing her favourite memories of her time at Farlington, Josie went on to say: “The people are what make it special, both the fantastic teachers, and the other students from across all year groups. Everyone is so supportive of each other, we have an amazing support network.”

Mia, who has been at Farlington since Year 9, said that the pastoral care she received had the biggest impact on her getting the great results she received today.

"I have struggled with my mental health, and the wellbeing support, such as having access to the school counsellor in the Wellbeing Centre, combined with the smaller class sizes, really helped me. Farlington has that small community feel and it’s full of lovely people."

Both girls highlighted the importance of the breadth of activities students can get involved with at Farlington. They were both active in the Performing Arts, with Josie most recently being on stage in the lead role of ‘Shrek’, and Mia, who was part of the backstage production team.

Mia said of her experience: "At Farlington, you feel like you can try anything new, and you will always feel supported."

Penny Hart, Head of Senior School, says: “These results will enable our students to embark on the next stage of their lives with confidence. Whichever pathway our students take, they do so from a position of belief and knowledge in their own ability to rise to challenges, whatever form they may take.

"This vital life skill will stand them in good stead for both their personal and professional futures. We are particularly looking forward to welcoming both current and new students into our growing Sixth Form this September."

Farlington School is still welcoming admissions for September 2024 including into our Sixth Form. For more information, please contact our Admissions Team (01403 282573; [email protected]).

The next Farlington School Open Morning will be held on Saturday, September 28, from 10am to 1pm, with a dedicated Sixth Form Experience Day on Thursday, October 10. Advance booking is essential for Open Events; please visit www.farlingtonschool.com to book.