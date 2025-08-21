Farlington students celebrate exam success with 50% of GCSE grades awarded at 9-7

Students at Farlington School in Horsham are today celebrating their GCSE grades, with 21% grade 9; 36% grades 9-8; 50% grades 9-7; and 93% grades 9-4.

Students celebrated impressive performance across all subjects including 83% of students achieving grades 9-7 in triple sciences, and 100% of students achieving a grade 5 or above in Maths. Across the entire cohort, 100% achieved 5 GCSEs Grades 9-4 on the key national indicators, including in English and Maths.

Headmaster James Passam says: “We are all delighted with our students' performance in their GCSE exams. As an academically non-selective school, we are thrilled to see the individual successes for each student this year, whether they are achieving the highest grades or have strived equally hard to achieve their personal best in a particular area.

"The continued success of our students across the broad range of subjects that we offer is testament to both the hard work invested by students and the dedication shown by our teaching staff. In addition, so many of our students deserve recognition for what they achieve impressively outside of the classroom in sports and the arts.”

Farlington students celebrate their GCSE results with Head of Design and Technology, Mr Jamie Morris.

Students sitting GCSE Music, Art and Drama achieved on average two grades above their expected baseline prediction, with 100% of entries in Art achieving an impressive Grade 8 or 9. Boarding students also performed 1.5 grades above their baseline predicted grades overall, reflective of the residential support provided through our strong boarding provision.

At Farlington, we place equal importance on pastoral care and academic rigour, ensuring each child receives individualised support. We believe that when students are happy and well cared for, they are best able to reach their full potential.

Nerves quickly turned into smiles this morning as our Year 11 students congregated with their parents, friends, and teachers to open their exam results. Year 11 student Verdi, who has been at the school for three years, has chosen to continue her studies at Farlington. Verdi is joining the Sixth Form in September to study Chemistry, Biology, and Maths with a view to eventually securing a place to study medicine at university. "Farlington is a really great place, we have a small community here and everyone feels 'seen', and their needs are valued. I would definitely recommend it!"

George, who joined Farlington in Year 7, and was one of the first boys to join the school, was also delighted with his results. "Farlington has helped me to realise who I am as a person, what my interests really are, and where my strengths lie. There is such a strong community here, it really is a home away from home."

Farlington students on GCSE results day with Head of Senior School, Mrs Caroline Newell, and Headmaster, Mr James Passam.

Explaining how his teachers contributed to his success, George said: "The small class sizes really help with your learning, and the quality of teaching is incredible. I would recommend Farlington to anyone considering it as an option for Senior School, and when you are here, make the most of it and enjoy it while you can!"

George is joining Farlington Sixth Form in September, studying History, Business, and DT.

Caroline Newell, Head of Senior School, says: “It is a great pleasure to see them develop over the course of their academic career at Farlington, and to be able to share in their success at the end of the journey. All of our students will be continuing in education and we are delighted that we will be welcoming back the highest number of our students into our Sixth Form for September 2025.

"They will be joining a number of new students and are looking forward to studying a broad range of courses.”

