Farlington students celebrate in style

Senior students at Farlington School, Horsham, gathered together on Friday, 20th June for a Summer Gala to mark the end of the academic year and, for some, the end of their time at the school.

Held in the school's beautifully decorated marquee on the South Lawn, the gala provided a memorable evening for the students. Guests from Years 11, 12, and 13 were treated to a bespoke mocktail bar to kick off the festivities. This was followed by a delicious meal, allowing students, parents, and staff to spend time together to celebrate all of the students' various achievements.

As the evening progressed, the students filled the dance floor and danced the night away as the DJ played their favourite tunes. It was a chance for friends to make lasting memories together, reflect on their time at Farlington, and look forward to the future.

The Summer Gala served as a fitting tribute to the hard work, dedication, and development of these senior students. It was a heartfelt send-off for those embarking on new adventures beyond Farlington's gates, and a recognition of the milestones reached by them all.