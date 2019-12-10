Farmer donates Christmas tree to his former Uckfield primary school

A Christmas tree farmer has donated a spruce to an Uckfield primary school he once attended ahead of the festive season.

The former Holy Cross Church of England Primary School pupil, Michael Grant, donated the 7ft tall Blue Spruce which was swiftly decorated with lights and a star in the school hall.

Michael Grant donating the Blue Spruce to Holy Cross Headteacher Cathy Dart

Head teacher Cathy Dart said: “We are very grateful to Michael for donating the Christmas tree to the school. It looks fabulous in our hall and the children love it.

“It is great to think that children connected to Holy Cross still remember us fondly and want to give something back to their old school.”

Michael Grant Christmas Trees is currently based at White House Farm, Uckfield.

The company stocks trees known for their needle retention, to prevent shedding in the home, and these can be bought in pots or as cut trees.

This includes Noble Firs, Nordmann, and Blue Spruce trees like the one donated to Holy Cross.