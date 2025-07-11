Fatboy Slim visits primary school in East Sussex village with other high profile speakers

Norman Cook, also known as Fatboy Slim, was among the high profile speakers who gave career focused talks at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School, Rottingdean, recently.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school announced that speakers from television, music, sport and industry visited over the past week as part of its new Career+ programme.

Over four days, year five and six students had talks from speakers including: Cherise Currie (professional makeup artist), Lyndsey Hermann (head of Community Programmes at Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation), Peter Deadman (co-founder of Infinity Foods and author), Will Bayley (Rio 2026 Paralympic gold medallist), Juliet Sargeant (award winning garden designer), Kiersten Simmons (hospital doctor and medical researcher NHS Sussex), Marc Author (co-founder of All Party Parliamentary Dog Welfare group) and JP Omari (founder of Streetfunk dance school).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After meeting students Norman Cook said: “It’s the least I can do to share how I’ve navigated 40 years in music. From age eight, it was my dream to work in music and I’m lucky enough to achieved that goal. I just wanted to get over its cool to not have a clear dream job at an early age. It will make sense when it arrives. Then just say yes a lot and give it a real go.”

Norman Cook at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School, Rottingdean

He added: “If your dream is worth pursuing, then it’s worth taking the knocks.”

His inspiring talk was an hour-long look at his career progression from school to working in Rounder Records to the present day.

Will Bayley called his visit ‘brilliant fun’, saying: “I could tell that the children were inspired by all the great speakers. They were unbelievably well behaved and felt they really listened so well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ted, one of the pupils, said: “The last week has been awesome and so inspiring. The advice given and stories from these brilliant people was just magical. They were all so passionate about what they do and so encouraging. I still can’t believe they came to our school.”

Will Bayley at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School

The school said it recently held the InBusiness Challenge where year five children created and ran five separate business ideas.

Headteacher Anita Philbrook said: “After the recent launch of the InBusiness Challenge, and now these talks, we are so proud of our commitment as a school to new ways of learning, and providing valuable insights for our students. I want to place a huge thank you to all of our Career Ax!s speakers, who wowed our pupils with not only their presence in our village school, but their inspiring stories powerful knowledge about the future professional landscape.”