Felpham 6th Form celebrates excellent results with students

Zoe Brixey, Head of Sixth Form, said: "We are extremely proud of how the students have performed – they have coped with coursework and the stressful exam period brilliantly.

"Our staff know every student really well, and this has helped us to support and encourage them to achieve their best. We also place importance on ensuring that our students leave the 6th form ready to progress to university or work, so we wish them well in their exciting next steps."

Although a large number of Year 13 students achieved amazing results, of particular note are:

Adam Francis A*, A*, A*

Imogen Orde A*, A, A

Thea Hague A, A, B

Grace Hall A, A, B

Lola Hanson A*, B, C

Shayla-Grace Hill A*, B, B

Jasmine Terry Dist*, Dist*, Dist

Cristina Muntean Dist*, Dist, Dist

Helena Wilson Dist*, Dist*, Dist

Maisie Jones Dist*, Dist, Dist

Samuel Riemslag Dist, Dist, Dist

Suzanne Pike, Headteacher, commented: "We are extremely pleased with the results our 6th form students have achieved this year, which clearly reflect the journey that we are on as a school.

"Their success reflects a huge amount of hard work over their whole school career, together with the excellent teaching they have received, and great support from the 6th form team. We are so proud of each and every one of our students, and wish them well for the future."

If you would like to consider studying at Felpham post-16 then you can contact the school at [email protected] or find out more at Felpham Sixth Form. And if you wish to study in the FCC sixth form from September this year, then please contact the 6th form office.

Comments from FCC Year 13 Students

Adam Francis - "I’m buzzing! Higher than I’d hoped for. So pleased my hard work paid off – I got 3 A*s!"

Imogen Orde -"Chuffed to bits. I hoped for ABB, I just wanted enough to get into Southampton Uni but ended up with A*AA."

Lola Handson - "Pumped! I’m so happy! Everything feels fine now. The teaching was excellent and my results show it."

Chloe Mole -"I’m so relieved. I’d hoped for 3 Bs!"

Hollie Jones - "I’m super proud of myself and did better than I was predicted."

