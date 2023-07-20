Felpham Art Group look forward to a busy summer (contributed pic)

Spokesman John King said: “Following their recent and very successful spring exhibition in May at the Norfolk Centre in Arundel, the Felpham Art Group joined the Felpham Open Gardens Weekend at the Saint Mary's Centre in Felpham with their second exhibition of the year. The event was well attended and many of the paintings found new homes, the sale of the artworks well exceeding the expectations of the art group’s chairman Terry Collins.

“There are several more events by the Felpham Art Group to follow, starting with the series of their very popular seafront exhibitions which, of course, are attended by holidaymakers from all over the UK and beyond as well as our local community. These events are held at the Felpham seafront in Blake’s Road, Felpham, PO22 7ED. The dates for these exhibitions are Sunday, July 23, Sunday, July 30, Sunday, August 6, Sunday, August 20 and Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

“They also have their major seven-day exhibition opening at 10 am to 5pm on Saturday, August 12 to Friday, August 18 at their favourite venue, the Norfolk Centre in Arundel (BN18 9PA). There will be more than 200 paintings on view and for sale. The exhibition will be opened by their president, Lady Caroline Marshall, who will present her personal award for her chosen painting, followed by awards to the winning artists and runners-up in the different genres determined by an invited professional artist. The visitors will also get a chance to cast their vote for their most popular painting. Refreshments will be available with somewhere to sit and enjoy them and of course enjoy the scenery. There are plenty of parking spaces.”

John added: “Joining an art group can be a life-changing and fulfilling experience, being able to share your love of art with like-minded people and of course many other advantages such as discounted art materials. Our members range from professional artists and teachers to self-taught beginners so there is plenty of help and advice to hand. Not sure, then you can try before you buy and you could be our guest at one of our Saturday demonstrations. Just give Terry a call on 01243 465350 or email him at [email protected] This could be your first step to a truly life-changing experience. There is a list of all of the Saturday events on our gallery website.”