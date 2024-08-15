Felpham College Year 13 students celebrate results
Following the results, our FCC students have been accepted to a number of Universities including Exeter, Bournemouth, Sussex, Winchester, Chichester and Brighton.
We also have students who are joining the Police, the Navy, starting apprenticeships with Rolls Royce and local company 3DCM, taking gap years and getting stuck into work.Comments from students:
Emma: “ I am really chuffed as I got 1 A* and 2 As. I am going to Sussex University to student geography with climate change and sustainable development. I can’t wait!”
Isaac: “I got a Distinction in Media Studies, a D in Maths and a C in Computer Science which is what I needed to go to Brighton Uni to study Computer Science for games. It feels surreal that my time at FCC has finished”
Lewis: “I am joining the Navy, I go off to training in January. I am studying Mechanical Engineering. I am excited to be doing something so different from school.”
We are really proud of all our students and what they have achieved. We wish them every success with their next chapter.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.