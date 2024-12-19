Felpham Community College – Attendance matters

A focus for the Autumn Term for Felpham Community College has been a big drive on attendance, and how every lesson counts. Attendance Awards have been awarded in assembly every fortnight - a trophy to the Form in each year group who has had the best overall attendance for that two-week period.

On Thursday, December 19, FCC held an Attendance Rewards Event for the whole of the Autumn Term.

This was a chance to reward the form group from each year group who has had the best attendance overall for the term.

A total of 150 students in total were invited to come and collect a free ice cream and hot chocolate as a well done for having the best attendance within their year group.

Attendance Matters

Mr Summers, Assistant Headteacher, said: “A big well done to all students art Felpham, our attendance has been above the national average this term.

"Other attendance initiatives we have started include our tutors having 1-2-1 meetings with key students, who may need extra support with getting into school. The strategies we have used range from positive reports to students tracking their own attendance.

"Another change we have made at FCC is to the way we talk about attendance. We always use percentages, but this can be misleading as 90% seems great but in fact means 106 lessons have been missed.

"Therefore, to help students become more successful in this aim, we will start attendance 'afresh' from the start of each half term, asking students to maintain 100% for that six weeks.

"Rewards will follow, in celebration assemblies. We hope this will give a boost to those students who have had legitimate reasons for being absent, as they can now more likely attain that magic number.

"Thank you to Pinks Ice Cream Parlour in Bognor who came in and supported our end of term event. We are proud of how our students have improved attendance this term and aim to continue next term!”