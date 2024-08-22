Felpham Community College celebrates GCSE success
Despite starting their secondary education in the year that Covid struck, and therefore suffering significant disruption to their education, they have been rewarded for their hard work and commitment by achieving results that ensure that many of them can now move onto their chosen post-16 pathway.
Many students exceeded expectations, with some achieving exceptional results, including:-
Hattie Middleton: 8 Grade 9s, 1 Grade 8
Samuel Shelton: 8 Grade 9s, 1 Grade 7
Adri Holland: 2 Grade 9s, 4 Grade 8s, 1 Grade 7
Maria Dan: 2 Grade 9s, 3 Grade 8s, 2 Grade 7s, 1 Distinction*
Katy Pilling: 2 Grade 9s, 3 Grade 8s, 1 Grade 7, 1 Distinction
Suzanne Pike, Headteacher, commented: "We are so pleased to celebrate the achievements of our young people today. Obtaining good results takes a great deal of effort, and students have risen to the challenge.
"We are very proud of the resilience they have shown during their time at school and over the stressful exam period. It is important to remember that their achievements represent years of hard work, determination and perseverance throughout their learning journey by students and the staff that support them, which deserves much recognition.
"We would also like to thank our dedicated parents and the school governors for their support and commitment to our school.’
The students’ results provide them with an opportunity to access our Sixth Form and provide a firm foundation for university or work in the future.
If you are interested in joining FCC Sixth Form from this September, please see the school website for more details and contact the school to arrange a meeting'
Comments from Students about their results include:
Sam – “I worked really hard for the exams and was really pleased withy my results. I am staying on for FCC sixth form and am studying Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Computer Science. I got 9 grade 9s and 1 grade 7 – my family are going to be happy with me!”
Elisa – “I completed 12 GCSEs as I did both French and Spanish, Further Maths as well as Maths, and also Triple Science. I am really happy with what I achieved which included 1 grade 9 and 3 grade 8s.”
Fin – “I am really happy with my English grades as I was predicted to get 2 grade 4,s but I worked really hard after my mocks and it paid off – I got a 6 in English Literature and a 5 in English Language!”
Adri – “I am so happy – I got a 6 in maths! This means I can now do Physics in the Sixth Form along with RE and Biology. I was pleased with all my grades – I got 2 grade 9s and 4 grade 8s, a 7 and a 6 – so happy! I am definitely celebrating with my family tonight”
