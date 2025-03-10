Felpham Community College celebrates World Book Day

World Book Day took place on Thursday 6th March, with Felpham Community College celebrating in a number of different ways.

On the day, the English department dressed up as their favourite book characters, getting students throughout the day to try and guess who they were.

There was a school ‘Shelfie’ competition, with students analysing bookshelf photos and matching the shelf to the member of staff. Well done to 10H and 10F for winning the competition!

There was also a ‘Reading a book in a Strange Place’ competition for staff – with Mr Bulpett winning for being on top of a roof!

FCC Students with popular Teen Author Lou Abercrombe

Finally, on Friday 7th March, FCC welcomed popular teen author Lou Abercrombie. Students attended workshops throughout the day, with Lou speaking about her career journey and her two popular books – ‘Fig Swims the World’ and ‘Coming up for Air’, with students also having the opportunity to ask Lou questions.

Miss Stacey, English teacher commented:

“It was great to use World Book Day to do something different with the students. Some of the questions our students asked Lou were excellent, and our students were brilliantly behaved and engaged throughout.