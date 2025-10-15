Felpham Community College Charity Sponsored Dog Walk
The FCC Sponsored Charity Dog Walk has been running as one of the school’s annual fundraising events for over 20 years. Students sign up to walk 10 miles over the day with their dog to fundraise for charities they have voted to support.
This year, the walk is taking place on Tuesday 21st October. Students are walking from Felpham Community College down to the promenade by Butlins, along to Middleton-on-Sea, up to Aldwick and then back to school. There are a record 115 students taking part this year, each with their own dog (on a lead) – so if we include staff, that is over 700 legs walking for charity!
The charities that are being supported this year are:
- Cancerwise
- Dementia Support at Sage House Tangmere
- The MS Society
- St Wilfrid’s Hospice
If you see us whilst we are walking, give us a wave and donate if you can!