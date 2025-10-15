Felpham Community College Charity Sponsored Dog Walk

Some of our FCC students on the event in 2024

The FCC Sponsored Charity Dog Walk has been running as one of the school’s annual fundraising events for over 20 years. Students sign up to walk 10 miles over the day with their dog to fundraise for charities they have voted to support.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the walk is taking place on Tuesday 21st October. Students are walking from Felpham Community College down to the promenade by Butlins, along to Middleton-on-Sea, up to Aldwick and then back to school. There are a record 115 students taking part this year, each with their own dog (on a lead) – so if we include staff, that is over 700 legs walking for charity!

The charities that are being supported this year are:

Cancerwise

Dementia Support at Sage House Tangmere

The MS Society

St Wilfrid’s Hospice

If you see us whilst we are walking, give us a wave and donate if you can!