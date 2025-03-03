Felpham Community College dance team go wild!

By Georgina Chester
Contributor
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 13:45 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 14:06 BST

On Tuesday 25th February, the Felpham Community College Dance Team attended ‘Dance House,’ held at Worthing Pavilion Theatre.

‘Dance House’ is a yearly event, taking place over 2 evenings, with 15 local secondary schools taking part each evening. Schools perform to a paying audience, with the 25th February being a sell-out!

FCC had over 60 students from years 7 – 10 audition this year, with chosen Team then starting rehearsals back in November. The dance they performed was called’ Wild Ones’. It was a hip-hop fusion piece, celebrating the music and career of popular international rap sensation, Flo Rider.

Miss Crocker, Dance Leader at FCC, commented:

FCC Dance Team and their teacher Miss CrockerFCC Dance Team and their teacher Miss Crocker
“The level of effort and dedication our dancers have put into rehearsals and practicing has been inspiring. Our students were exemplary on the day. I was so impressed, not only by their dancing, but by the way they encouraged other students from different schools.

