Felpham Community College dance team go wild!

On Tuesday 25th February, the Felpham Community College Dance Team attended ‘Dance House,’ held at Worthing Pavilion Theatre.

‘Dance House’ is a yearly event, taking place over 2 evenings, with 15 local secondary schools taking part each evening. Schools perform to a paying audience, with the 25th February being a sell-out!

FCC had over 60 students from years 7 – 10 audition this year, with chosen Team then starting rehearsals back in November. The dance they performed was called’ Wild Ones’. It was a hip-hop fusion piece, celebrating the music and career of popular international rap sensation, Flo Rider.

Miss Crocker, Dance Leader at FCC, commented:

“The level of effort and dedication our dancers have put into rehearsals and practicing has been inspiring. Our students were exemplary on the day. I was so impressed, not only by their dancing, but by the way they encouraged other students from different schools.