Felpham Community College focusses on attendance and how every lesson counts

A continuing focus for Felpham Community College this academic year has been a big drive on attendance, and how every lesson counts. Attendance Awards have been awarded in assembly every fortnight - a trophy to the Form in each year group who has had the best overall attendance for that 2-week period.

On the 3rd April, FCC held an Attendance Rewards Event for the Spring Term. This was a chance to reward the form group from each year group who has had the best attendance overall for the term. 150 students in total were invited to come and collect a free ice cream and hot chocolate as a well done for having the best attendance within their year group. This event took place at the end of the Autumn Term as well, and will continue into Summer, as a continued drive for the school on making every lesson count.

Mr Summers, Assistant Headteacher

“A big well done to all students at Felpham, our attendance has been above the national average this academic year and we want to continue to improve it. Other attendance initiatives we have started include our tutors having 1-2-1 meetings with key students, who may need extra support with getting into school, and ongoing rewards in assemblies.

FCC Students enjoying their ice creams and hot chocolates

Thank you to Pinks Ice Cream Parlour in Bognor who came in and supported our end of term event. We are proud of how our students have improved attendance this term and aim to continue this next term!”