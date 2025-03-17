Felpham Community College Performing Arts students perform as part of National Theatre Connections

A group of Performing Arts students from Felpham Community College, ranging from years 9 through to 12, performed at Chichester Festival Theatre on Friday 14th March, as part of the National Theatre Connections.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connections is the National Theatre’s annual, nationwide youth theatre festival. This year, the FCC team chose a play titled YOU2.0 by Alys Metcalf. It looks at two young people who form an unlikely friendship through a video game, and the impact they have on each other’s lives.

Miss Coney, Curriculum Leader for Performing Arts, commented: “We take part in this initiative every year. We are sent a number of scripts and we choose which one we would like to work on as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Students learn and practice it as part of an extra-curricular group, with us starting back in November.

FCC Students National Theatre Connections Team

"We performed at FCC on the 26th February to students, their families, staff and a representative from both the National Theatre and Chichester Theatre.

"Both theatre representatives gave the group feedback, which they could then work on before their final performance in March.

"The level of work our students have put in has been fantastic and their commitment has been inspiring. It has been great to see them grow in confidence over the last few months and see their skills, and team work, developing. A huge well done to everyone who has taken part.”