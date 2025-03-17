Felpham Community College Performing Arts students perform as part of National Theatre Connections
Connections is the National Theatre’s annual, nationwide youth theatre festival. This year, the FCC team chose a play titled YOU2.0 by Alys Metcalf. It looks at two young people who form an unlikely friendship through a video game, and the impact they have on each other’s lives.
Miss Coney, Curriculum Leader for Performing Arts, commented: “We take part in this initiative every year. We are sent a number of scripts and we choose which one we would like to work on as a team.
"Students learn and practice it as part of an extra-curricular group, with us starting back in November.
"We performed at FCC on the 26th February to students, their families, staff and a representative from both the National Theatre and Chichester Theatre.
"Both theatre representatives gave the group feedback, which they could then work on before their final performance in March.
"The level of work our students have put in has been fantastic and their commitment has been inspiring. It has been great to see them grow in confidence over the last few months and see their skills, and team work, developing. A huge well done to everyone who has taken part.”