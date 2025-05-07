Felpham Community College shine at Dance House Event

By Georgina Chester
Contributor
Published 7th May 2025

The Felpham Community College Dance Team has gone from strength to strength over the last few years, performing at numerous events and showcases. One of the events FCC supports every year is Dance House, an event which runs for local secondary schools at Worthing Pavilion in both the Spring and Summer Term.

The Summer Term Dance House event took place on Thursday 24th April, where FCC had a team of dancers perform a piece titled ‘Fools Rush In’.

Miss Crocker, Dance Teacher at FCC commented:

“This was a contemporary piece based around the idea of being tied up by unwanted emotions. The dancers used elastics on stage to wrap around themselves and each other.

FCC Dance House Team

"The dancers, students from year 7 through to year 11, were high off their win at Felpham's Got Talent, our school talent show held last term. At Dance House, they produced an even cleaner routine on the Worthing Pavilion stage.

"They have worked so hard and have created great friendships between them within the group. They are teamwork geniuses and I am so proud of them all!

"We are now getting ready for our Dance Show Case at FCC in June.”

