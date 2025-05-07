Felpham Community College shine at Dance House Event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Felpham Community College Dance Team has gone from strength to strength over the last few years, performing at numerous events and showcases. One of the events FCC supports every year is Dance House, an event which runs for local secondary schools at Worthing Pavilion in both the Spring and Summer Term.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Summer Term Dance House event took place on Thursday 24th April, where FCC had a team of dancers perform a piece titled ‘Fools Rush In’.

Miss Crocker, Dance Teacher at FCC commented:

“This was a contemporary piece based around the idea of being tied up by unwanted emotions. The dancers used elastics on stage to wrap around themselves and each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FCC Dance House Team

"The dancers, students from year 7 through to year 11, were high off their win at Felpham's Got Talent, our school talent show held last term. At Dance House, they produced an even cleaner routine on the Worthing Pavilion stage.

"They have worked so hard and have created great friendships between them within the group. They are teamwork geniuses and I am so proud of them all!

"We are now getting ready for our Dance Show Case at FCC in June.”