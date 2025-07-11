Felpham Community College Sixth Form students have a ball at their Summer Ball!

On Friday 4th July, year 12 and 13 students from Felpham Community College partied the night away at their annual Summer Ball. Over 100 students and staff enjoyed a fun filled evening to celebrate the soon-to-be-finished academic year.

Mrs Bloomfield, Assistant Headteacher and Lead for Sixth Form commented: “Students (and staff!) looked fabulous and very glam! It has been a fantastic evening, a chance to say goodbye to year 13 and celebrate year 12 completing their first year of sixth form. It is now the countdown to results day in August for year 13. Thank you to everyone who attended the Ball, it was great to see you all enjoying yourselves!”