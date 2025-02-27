Felpham Community College Students Perform at ‘Sings Live!’

On Tuesday 11th February, Felpham Community College took 24 students, across years 7 through to 11, to ‘Sings Live!’ at Worthing Assembly Halls.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FCC students sang 'Lovely Day' by Bill Withers, followed by 3 songs as a massed choir with 7 other local schools. These songs performed were ‘Green Garden’, ‘Oh Sing’ and ‘Bring Me Water Silvy’. Felpham chose ‘Lovely Day’ for the positive and upbeat message it brings. For the joint songs, as well as singing, students had to perform a complex series of body percussion rhythms. They learnt the songs as part of FCCs extra-curricular choir rehearsals, as well as some additional workshops. One of the workshops was held at St Oscar Romero in Worthing.

In total, 230 students performed at the event, from 7 secondary schools across the area. School staff, parents and members of the West Sussex Music board were in attendance. It was a ticketed paid event and the audience was full!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Harrington, Curriculum Leader for Music at FCC, commented: “Our students stepped up and performed as a strong team of vocalists in front of their largest ever audience! They managed to perform at a high standard with a small amount of rehearsal time, having learnt all of these complex songs in the short time after our Christmas events. They should be very proud of all they have achieved so far this academic year”.

FCC Students Perform at Sings Live

James Underwood, Chief Executive West Sussex Music, commented: “The aim of the ‘Sings Live!’ concert is to provide a vehicle for supporting the development of choral singing in secondary schools in an atmosphere of mutual encouragement. Each school is at a different point on their singing journey, but each is equally valued as was evident by the audience’s reception. I would like to congratulate the FCC team - both the students and the supporting staff - for their superb performance. Thank you for being part of our celebration”.