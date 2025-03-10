Felpham Community College students visit the Houses of Parliament

On Thursday 6th March, some of the Felpham Community College Student Council visited the Houses of Parliament and met with Ms Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor and Littlehampton.

Students, from years 7-10 and also year 13, toured Parliament, including seeing live debates on International Women’s Day in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords. They also took part in an interactive workshop looking at the skills needed for writing a petition. They finished the trip with a question and answer session with Ms Griffiths, who commented on what excellent questions FCC students had and their positive ideas for change in the local area.

Mr Summers, Assistant Headteacher at Felpham Community College commented:

“The tour was fantastic, even being in the buildings and feeling the history was inspiring. Students were really impressed they could actually watch what was being debated in both Houses, and to see the difference between the two. The tour guides were really informative and meeting Ms Griffiths at the end, and having time with her to learn about her career and our students voice their opinion on local issues, made it a brilliant day. FCC students were a credit to us with their ideas and also what they wanted to find out!”

FCC students in the Houses of Parliament

Adam Francis, Head Student Ambassador and Year 13 student, commented:

“The tour was great and the whole infrastructure of the buildings and the history has us all interested throughout. We were not expecting to meet Ms Griffiths, it was a great surprise once we were there. She was really down to earth and made us realise that MPs are also normal people! She gave us some good advice about following our dreams even if they are not considered cool!”