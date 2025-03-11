Felpham Community College supports National Careers Week

National Careers week took place across the UK from the 3rd to the 8th March, with Felpham Community College offering students a number of different ways they could get involved.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All form groups were encouraged to take part in Careers Bingo – with students having to work out what staff used to do what jobs. With staff having past jobs ranging from Royal Marine Commando to Police Officer to Cabin Crew, it was a great opportunity for students to discuss different careers with teachers. Easter Eggs were offered as prizes and well done to all who took part!

Staff also took part in a ‘What I did before Education’ competition, displaying random items in their offices from a past job, getting students to guess what job the item linked with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were a number of online workshops running throughout the week which students across year groups could sign up to. These included ‘Supercharge Your Future with a Career Building the Transport of Tomorrow’ , ‘Breaking into Acting – A Career Talk with Celebrity Actor Paterson Joseph’ and ‘Lights, Camera, Action – A Screen Industries Careen Panel with introduction to film’. In total there were 8 online workshops running from the 3rd to the 7th March.

FCC Students in a Careers Week workshop

Finally, students could sign up to some live speaker workshops. These included the World Wetlands Trust, Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club, Southern Water, Royal Navy / Marines and the Southdowns National Park. These were well attended with students getting the opportunity to ask the speakers questions about the different jobs within that area.

Miss Ward, Careers Leader at FCC, commented: “It was a busy week and great to get students engaging with staff about different job options available, not just well publicised career pathways. At FCC careers are embedded in the curriculum throughout the school year, not just within careers week. We have a number of trips which run, including trips for University taster days, army taster days, and visits to various local companies including Goodwood and Barfoots. We ran Year 11 Mock Interview Day in November, quickly followed by a Careers Carousel for Year 9 in January. Students from Year 7 right the way through to Year 13 have career lessons within citizenship and assemblies”.