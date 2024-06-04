Felpham Community College welcomes Korean visitors
The South Korean teachers teach English as a second language back in their country. They came to the UK to gain a deeper understanding of the language, culture and educational system.
Within their time at FCC, they have completed observations of lessons within various departments of the school including English, modern languages and English as an additional language.
They have also taught some lessons to FCC students – including how to write your name in Korean, tea tasting and environmentally friendly trades between the two nations.
Ms Cauchy-Duval, Teacher of modern languages commented: “Our students have enjoyed the exchange and have learnt a lot about the culture and traditions of South Korea.
"A group of our FCC Student Councillors also had the opportunity to have a Q&A session with them, where they talked about life in Korea, education and politics, which everyone enjoyed.
"The teachers and the supervisors of the programme have complemented us on how well our students conduct themselves, and their participation and engagement.”