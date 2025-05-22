Felpham Community College welcomes Korean visitors

Felpham Community College welcomed a group of international teachers at the beginning of May, as part of an exchange programme between the South Korean government and Chichester University.

The South Korean teachers teach English as a second language back in their country. They came to the UK to gain a deeper understanding of the language, culture and educational system.

Within their time at FCC, they have completed observations of lessons within various departments of the school including English, modern languages and humanities. They have also taught some lessons to FCC students – including how to write your name in Korean, play traditional Korean games and learn about festivals and traditions.

Mrs Cauchy-Duval, Teacher of modern languages commented:

Korean Teachers leading lessons at FCC

“Our students have enjoyed the exchange and have learnt a lot about the culture and traditions of South Korea. A group of our FCC Student Councillors also had the opportunity to have a Q&A session with them, where they talked about life in Korea, education and politics, which everyone enjoyed.

"The teachers and the supervisors of the programme have complemented us on how well our students conduct themselves, and their participation and engagement.”