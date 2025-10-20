Felpham Community College Young Writers 2025

Well done to our Young Writers!

Selected students across years 8 - 10 entered the Young Writers mini sagas writing competition entitled 'Grim Tales'.

Congratulations to 32 of our students who have been chosen (out of all of the South East) for their work to be published in a compilation of work entitled 'Grim Tales - Echoes of Darkness'.

FCC has been entering this competition for over 10 years. ‘Young Writers’ runs national writing competitions for schools, helping turn imagination and creativity into confidence and writing ability. More information is available on the below link.

Amazing achievement - well done everyone! x8g3qyt

