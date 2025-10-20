Felpham Community College Young Writers 2025

Well done to our Young Writers!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selected students across years 8 - 10 entered the Young Writers mini sagas writing competition entitled 'Grim Tales'.

Congratulations to 32 of our students who have been chosen (out of all of the South East) for their work to be published in a compilation of work entitled 'Grim Tales - Echoes of Darkness'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FCC has been entering this competition for over 10 years. ‘Young Writers’ runs national writing competitions for schools, helping turn imagination and creativity into confidence and writing ability. More information is available on the below link.

Amazing achievement - well done everyone! x8g3qyt