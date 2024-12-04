Felpham Community College's huge Foodbank donation drive

Felpham Community College held a month-long donation drive for Bognor Foodbank this November.

Year 7 and 8 Whole School Council Representatives visited the Foodbank at the beginning of the month, to see how it operates and meet with some of the volunteers.

They then, along with the rest of the FCC School Council and Charity Committee, promoted the initiative around school for the month, giving every Form Room a donation bag and poster and encouraging everyone – students and staff – to bring in a donation.

On the 4th December, Student Council Reps sorted all the donations - more than 20 crates! - filling a mini bus and a car. Year 9 and 10 Whole School Council Representatives then delivered it all to the Foodbank in Bognor.

Claire, Co-ordinator at the Foodbank commented: “Thank you so much for such an incredible amount donated, it is fantastic to see such a great school effort and it will really help make a difference to local people.”

Mr Summers, Assistant Headteacher at Felpham Community College, commented; “We run this initiative every year and it is great that our Student Council take such an active role in promoting and running it. We manage to get more donations each year which is a fantastic FCC community effort.”