Felpham Community College's Student Council members celebrate the end of a successful year!

At Felpham Community College, the Student Council goes from strength to strength each year. This academic year, there have been a record number of Representatives, with over 130 students across year groups choosing to join the Council.

Each Year Group has their own Year Council at FCC, and then these feed into the Whole School Council. They lead on initiatives and student voice for the school and have been involved with a number of projects – this year these have included developing eco initiatives, improving facilities for students at break and lunch, completing government surveys and leading on charity projects.

The Council celebrated the end of the year on Friday 4th July, with an afternoon of workshops. All Reps were invited to rotate around workshops of their choice. These included looking at Attendance, Summer Reading Initiatives, LGBTQ+, Improving the school site with gardening and litter picking, Charity ideas, Rights Respecting Schools, Reaching out to the community and Politics.

We even had a guest appearance from our local MP, Ms Alison Griffiths! Ms Griffiths commented how brilliant FCC students were with their ideas and enthusiasm.

Student Council Reps at their event

Mr Summers, Assistant Headteacher commented:

“Our Student Council is a real asset to FCC and it is great to see the students wanting to get involved with so many extra-curricular ideas and initiatives. Their passion and commitment is brilliant, and the afternoon was a perfect way to celebrate a hardworking and successful year.”