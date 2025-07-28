Female action heroes on the rise - and one school is helping girls step into the spotlight

The number of female-led action films has seen a significant rise over the last decade, with 41 major titles released between 2015 and 2025 - up 36% from the ten years prior.

It’s a shift that’s reshaping a genre long dominated by male icons like Schwarzenegger, Statham and Diesel.

Recent releases such as Ballerina (a spin-off from the John Wick franchise), Atomic Blonde, The Woman King, The Old Guard, and Black Widow have brought complex, powerful female characters into the action spotlight.

Now, schools are seizing the cultural momentum to encourage a new generation of girls to see themselves in similarly commanding roles - on stage, on screen and beyond.

Burgess Hill Girls School, an all-girls school in Sussex, recently hosted a stage combat workshop to give its students hands-on experience with the physical demands of performance - building not only theatrical skill, but also confidence and leadership.

“We know that Drama as a subject has a lot of benefits that go beyond acting skill,” said Anne Pithie, director of marketing and communications at the school.

“It can empower our students to speak with confidence, express themselves authentically, build empathy and emotional intelligence. This helps them present ideas, work collaboratively and lead others when needed.”

While the rise in female-fronted action movies has at times been met with online backlash, Pithie believes representation remains crucial, especially for girls still discovering their voice.

“It’s important that the film industry continues to increase its representation of women in more active and physical leading roles,” she added. “As a powerful tool, it can inspire young women to see themselves as strong and capable enough to take on any role.”

The school links its approach to wider societal needs. In a recent YouGov survey conducted for International Women’s Day, 49% of respondents said more needed to be done to help women gain economic independence, and 50% called for greater access to leadership training.

“Running programmes and events like the stage combat workshop are an excellent way to help students develop the physical skills and presence they will need as they move forward into new fields, aiming to unlock their full potential,” Pithie said.

As Hollywood continues to diversify the face of the action hero, institutions like Burgess Hill Girls School are making sure the next generation is ready to lead - on their own terms.