Fernhurst Primary School celebrates glowing Ofsted report

Staff, pupils, and parents at Fernhurst Primary School are celebrating as Ofsted judge the school 'Good' in all areas and 'Outstanding' for Personal Development.

Following a two-day inspection in June, Ofsted commented on the school’s strong and effective leadership, excellent pupil behaviour, ambitious curriculum, and its exceptional approach to personal development. Inspectors praised the school’s calm environment, high expectations, and the rich experiences offered to pupils which include regular woodland and beach-based learning, musical performances, and cultural visits.

Mrs Jennifer Thornton, Headteacher, said how proud she was of the recognition, commenting 'that the strong Ofsted outcome reflects the hard work, dedication and commitment of the entire school community'. ' Fernhurst is proud of the 'high expectations' it holds for the pupils and is delighted to have SATs results which are significantly above national averages again this year. The children are thriving in this inclusive village school'.

Ofsted commended Fernhurst Primary for creating a warm, welcoming environment where pupils arrive 'eager to begin their school day' and enjoy 'a strong sense of wellbeing.' Pupils’ behaviour was noted as 'very good,' with classrooms described as 'calm and purposeful learning spaces'.

Inspectors highlighted the school’s broad and balanced curriculum and the ambition shown for all learners. Early years provision was praised for its sensitive and thorough approach to supporting children’s speech, language, and early reading development.

The school is part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, whose collaborative approach was recognised as a key driver of the school's success. Jennese Alozie, CEO of the Trust said of the importance of collaboration within its Trust to create environments where pupils are inspired by an excellent education that raises their expectations and enriches their lives.”