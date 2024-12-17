Festive fundraiser at Greenway Junior School, Horsham

Staff and children at Greenway Junior School in Horsham dressed for festive fundraising success when they took part in this year’s Christmas Jumper Day, with the aim of raising £200 for charity.

Pupils across all year groups at the school sported themed knitwear on Thursday 12 December, in aid of Save the Children’s annual appeal, while many members of staff also dressed up for the occasion.

“All children were invited to participate, and staff were also encouraged to wear Christmas jumpers,” said Claire Williamson, Headteacher at Greenway, which is part of the GLF Schools Multi-Academy Trust.

Christmas Jumper Day has raised more than £30 million for children in the UK and around the globe since its launch in 2012.

Last year, 1.5 million children and teachers and 27,000 workplaces took part, raising £3 million for the charity.

Other Trust members holding Christmas Jumper Day events included Merstham Park School in Redhill, and Chestnut Park Primary and Meridian High School, which are both in Croydon.