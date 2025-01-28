Film degrees in the frame as Met Film School visits Collyer's students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week Collyer’s welcomed leading practitioners from the Met Film School, a leading film, television, and online media school offering undergraduate qualifications.

Collyer’s Head of BTEC Media, Rebecca Moon explained: “The Met Film School came to inspire the Media & Film students. Our group were wowed by the range of degree courses on offer and the industry professionals that they have as lecturers and guest speakers. The opportunities were endless!”

The students were given prospectuses and the chance to discuss and ask questions about university life and life after university.

Rebecca Moon added: “Massive thanks to the MET Film School. All the students left inspired, ready, and focussed to start their UCAS applications for 2026!”