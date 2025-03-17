Film degrees in the frame at Collyer's: students reel-y inspired at Canterbury Christchurch University

A group of avid Collyers BTEC Digital Media students and their teachers were recently given the amazing opportunity to visit Canterbury Christchurch University (CCU). They were welcomed into the world of film degrees by expert practitioners, including Senior Lecturer in Film Production Dr Liz Sampson and fellow Lecturer, BFI Network writer and director, Charlie Tidmas.

Collyer’s Head of Creative Digital Media Production, Rebecca Moon, explained: “The day was filled with practical tasters - encouraging the students to consider their next steps, and future study and career potential.”

The students were given the opportunity to operate professional kit in the studio, gaining an in-depth insight into both the film industry, and the CCU’s cutting edge facilities and film degree content.

The group were particularly inspired by the provision of interactive activities. Elysia H said: “Working with the audio equipment was the highlight of the trip - experiencing audio from a boom mic was a unique sensation.” Media student Beaux F also enjoyed the hands-on sessions: “It was great finding out about the behind-the-scenes aspect of creating media”, and James I noted: “It was helpful to see how a university operates”. Joe N enjoyed the workshops and found them “interesting and fun to engage with” while Stephanie D said that she is now, “definitely more confident with what I want to do in the future”. Darcey M felt the day was a great success and "very interactive and informative".

Rebecca Moon said: “The students had the most glorious time immersed in the reality of real film making. We are hugely grateful to the staff and students at CCU, who welcomed us with open arms and really shone a light on what the university has to offer.”

Owen P summed up the view of the Collyer’s Digital Media cohort: “The experience was really fun and interesting.”