First aid skills for life at the St Leonard’s Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Year 10 students at The St Leonard’s Academy are now all clued up in how to administer basic first aid training, including using a defibrillator, thanks to the support of Siren Medical Training.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the first week of April 2025, all year 10 students took part in the first aid training. This was solely made possible by Siren Medical Training's providing an accessible course for our students, utilising both an e-learning platform and practical sessions to hone skills!

Students were taught the basics of wound management, dealing with cuts and grazes, the fundamentals of the recovery position, and how to deal with episodes of choking. They were also taught the vital skills surrounding administering CPR and how and when to use a defibrillator. At the end, all students who took part received a certificate of completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students conducted themselves in a highly respected manner throughout the course, understanding the importance these skills could have throughout their lives. This was reflected by all students coming away with an increased confidence regarding first aid application within themselves.

Yr 10 Students improving their CPR and First Aid skills.

Feedback from all involved has been very positive, with a parent directly stating that ‘her daughter was very excited to discuss her training with her’ and how the daughter is impressed at her own skills in using a defibrillator.

The St Leonard’s Academy believe that, in addition to learning the current curriculum, every academy across the UK should ensure that their students learn basic CPR and First Aid skills. As a result, they intend to bring in First Aid training for coming years as students reach Year 10!

A huge thank you to Siren Medical Training for providing such valuable skills to our students, and congratulations to all students who completed the course! First Aid really does save lives!