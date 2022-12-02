First class 2022: 36 pictures looking back at children who started reception classes in the Horsham district

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 2nd Dec 2022, 09:28 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 10:30 BST
Has it really been three years?

Children will be starting their primary school education in the next couple of weeks – and we are celebrating by looking back at new starters in 2022.

This lovely picture gallery features 36 classes in Horsham, Steyning, Rugdwick, and West Chiltington among others.

Arunside School Buttercup Class

1. Arunside School

Arunside School Buttercup Class Photo: Arunside School

Trafalgar Community Infant School - Turquoise class

2. Trafalgar Community Infant School

Trafalgar Community Infant School - Turquoise class Photo: Trafalgar Community Infant School

Trafalgar Community Infant School Navy class

3. Trafalgar Community Infant School

Trafalgar Community Infant School Navy class Photo: Trafalgar Community Infant School

Trafalgar Community Infant School - Sky class

4. Trafalgar Community Infant School

Trafalgar Community Infant School - Sky class Photo: Trafalgar Community Infant School

Next Page
