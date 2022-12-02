First class 2022: 36 pictures looking back at children who started reception classes in the Horsham district

Children will be starting their primary school education in the next couple of weeks – and we are celebrating by looking back at new starters in 2022.
This lovely picture gallery features 36 classes in Horsham, Steyning, Rugdwick, and West Chiltington among others.
1. Arunside School
Arunside School Buttercup Class Photo: Arunside School
2. Trafalgar Community Infant School
Trafalgar Community Infant School - Turquoise class Photo: Trafalgar Community Infant School
3. Trafalgar Community Infant School
Trafalgar Community Infant School Navy class Photo: Trafalgar Community Infant School
4. Trafalgar Community Infant School
Trafalgar Community Infant School - Sky class Photo: Trafalgar Community Infant School