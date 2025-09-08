First day of school for Great Ballard pupils

Great Ballard's Reception class.

Great Ballard School are delighted to welcome their new Reception class to the school. Head of EYFS, Ms Yvonne Barr said, "This is such a wonderful age to teach and it is lovely to have the freedom here to explore the children's own interests and build our curriculum around whatever sparks their curiosity. We are so looking forward to the year ahead with this fantastic bunch of explorers!"

Great Ballard continues to thrive. They celebrated an excellent set of GCSE results this summer and have welcomed new pupils into every level of the school for the 2025-2026 academic year.