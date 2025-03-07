First preference secondary school places offered to 87% of applicants

First preference secondary school places have been offered to 87.1 per cent of applicants, West Sussex County Council has said.

But three per cent have not been offered one of their three preferences.

The council said it had again worked with schools to ensure that every child in the county who applied for a secondary school place this year has been offered one.

There were a total of 9,050 secondary school applications, a slight decrease from last year, with every child offered a secondary place

County Hall Chichester. Pic S Robards SR2105051

In all 7,882 applicants (87.1%) will be offered their first preference school, which is slightly up on last year’s percentage (86.8 per cent).

Of all applicants this year, 96.9% per cent will be offered one of their three preferences.

Cllr Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Learning and Skills, said: “Offer day is a key milestone on the journey into secondary education, and I know that many young people will be awaiting their offer with great anticipation.

“I am pleased that we have been able to offer a large number of families one of their three preferences, with an increased percentage securing their first preference.

“I do appreciate that there will, however, be some who are understandably disappointed with their offer, as unfortunately a small number of pupils have not been offered a place at one of their preference schools, as is the case every year.

“I would like to thank schools for working with our admissions team, and especially those schools who have offered additional places to help secure the preferences of more families.

“I hope that all children currently in year 6 enjoy their final term at primary school I would like to wish you all good luck as you start your secondary education in September.”

The Admissions Team continues to look at opportunities to help give parents and carers more information on the process through attendance at secondary school open events and briefings for parents in areas where there are currently pressures, and this will be repeated for the process this year.

West Sussex County Council admissions officers are on hand to speak to parents, carers and pupils should they want to discuss their offer and the options available to them such as an independent admission appeal, by calling 03330 142903 or emailing [email protected] or [email protected]

The council said some children may be feeling nervous or worried about starting secondary school. The Your Mind Matters website has lots of resources to support the wellbeing of children and young people along with advice to help parents and carers.