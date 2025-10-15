Five new exceptional educators appointed at Oxford International College Brighton

This year, Oxford International College (OIC) Brighton has appointed five new staff members in leadership roles across the campus, solidifying its commitment to driving academic, pastoral and super curriculum excellence. Zahida Sahab joins as Head of English, Christine Yabsley-Gavin has been appointed as Director of Academic Operations, Tom Leighton as Director of Boarding, Colin Murphy as Head of Psychology, and Jamie O’Connor as Super Curriculum Manager.

Since beginning her English teaching career in 1996, Zahida has worked in schools across the UK and Saudi Arabia and has recently finished her post at Roedean School, where she was teaching for the past two years.

Both Christine Yabsley-Gavin and Colin Murphy were appointed in August 2025. Colin has 20 years of teaching experience and previously worked as a psychology teacher at OIC Brighton’s sister site in Oxford and as an examiner for AQA. Christine will be responsible for producing, managing and transforming academic data such as subject timetabling, resource management, and exam results. Her career in education spans over 24 years, previously working as an IT teacher and in pastoral support.

Overseeing boarding facilities, Tom Leighton has more than 14 years’ experience in independent schools across the UK and has been at OIC Brighton since April 2025. Tom is a member of the Institute of Boarding and a Boarding School’s Association Level 4 Practitioner.

Jamie was recruited earlier this year to oversee the College’s Super Curriculum programme, which comprises a wide range of clubs, societies, qualifications, and awards to enrich students’ academic experiences and enhance their personal growth. Jamie has worked with Nord Anglia Education – which OIC Brighton is part of - since 2020, most recently at NACIS Shanghai, where he held the role of Executive Director of Whole School Enrichment.

Tess St Clair-Ford, Principal of OIC Brighton, said: “At OIC Brighton we are committed to ensuring that our students and staff thrive, weaving ambition, curiosity, and belonging into everything we do. As such, we are absolutely thrilled to have recruited five incredible staff members to join our community. Their dedication to their subject areas and long-standing commitment to the field of education makes them exceptional additions to the OIC community, delivering gold standard teaching, super curriculum experiences, and boarding provisions. We are delighted to have them on board!”

To learn more about OIC Brighton’s leadership team, visit: https://www.oicbrighton.com/