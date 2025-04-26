Five Sussex schools shortlisted in the ‘Oscars of education’ following record number of nominations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five Sussex schools have been shortlisted in this year’s Tes Schools Awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards are seen as the ‘Oscars of education’ and aim to recognise the best teachers and schools from UK state and independent schools ‘across early years settings, primary and secondary’.

The shortlist includes the following Sussex schools:

Brighton Girls Preschool (GDST), East Sussex – Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Setting of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brambletye School in East Grinstead has been shortlisted as Independent Prep School of the Year. Photo: Google Street View

Brambletye School, West Sussex – Independent Prep School of the Year.

Brighton College Prep School, East Sussex – Independent Prep School of the Year.

Cumnor House, Sussex – Independent Prep School of the Year.

Jayne Meadows – Brighton Girls (GDST), East Sussex – Primary Curriculum Leader of the Year.

Rod Williams, CEO of Tes, said: “I’d like to thank all those that entered the Tes Schools Awards this year. We’ve seen some incredible entries and more nominations this year than ever before, which just shows all the fantastic work that is being done across UK education. The Tes Schools Awards are a highlight of the education sector calendar, and it's important that we properly recognise the vital work that is being done across UK education, not just from the past academic year, but on a daily basis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners will be announced on June 20 at a gala awards night at the Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, London.

The awards said the shortlist was compiled by a panel of expert judges, including school leaders and sector experts. There are 22 award categories. ‘Inclusive Trust of the Year’ was added as a new category this year and the ‘Lifetime achievement award’ catergory will be announced on the night.