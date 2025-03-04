Flying visit - air charter association expert inspires at Collyer's

This week Ekaterina Andreeva from The Air Charter Association visited Collyer’s to share her extensive knowledge and experience in the aviation industry. Enthusiastic students from various departments, including travel & tourism, maths, and physics, actively supported the successful event.

Nikki Stone, Head of Travel & Tourism, explained: “Ekaterina has over a decade of experience in both airlines and air charter companies and was happy to provide an insightful presentation on the intricacies of the air charter industry. She explained how the air charter industry works and its role in aviation, outlining the various career paths within the sector, including operations, sales, flight management, and customer service.

“Ekaterina also emphasized the skills and qualifications needed to succeed in these roles, making the session ideal for students interested in exploring career options in aviation.”

The Air Charter Association is dedicated to attracting the next generation to the industry, supporting innovation and sustainability. The sector has always been at the forefront of developing new aircraft technologies, investing in facilities to support regional growth, and adopting systems designed to reduce environmental impact. The association actively supports the development of eVTOL and drone technology, recognizing their future role in freight and passenger transport.

Students got the chance to hear of Ekaterina's extensive knowledge in the aviation industry.

Nikki Stone added: "The world of air chartering involves regulations and compliance, design, engineering, maintenance, sustainability, and training tomorrow’s pilots. It really does interest a wide range of disciplines.

“Ekaterina's talk was inspiring and provided our students with a comprehensive understanding of the aviation industry and the exciting career opportunities it offers."