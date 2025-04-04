Food waste initiative launched as West Sussex County Council experts inspire Collyer's students
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The experts advised students, including many who are thinking about going away to university, about how to reduce food waste and gave out pasta and rice portion measurers fabric bags for loose vegetable, to reduce plastic waste.
Dr Ian Carr, Collyer’s Sustainability Co-ordinator and Deputy Director of the Science Faculty, was delighted: “Ella and Jean were hugely inspiring.
"They also gave away recipe books full of everyone’s favourites, made from the most wasted food items.
"In addition, they ran a raffle to increase awareness of the issues, with six students winning digital weighing scales and another a composting bin!”