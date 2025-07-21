Football fundraising for The Regis School

Over 1,200 students at The Regis School were inspired by the energy and excitement of a summer of sport last week, taking part in a Soccer Aid day packed with football-themed fun and fundraising.

The annual event was organised and run by student leaders at the school, and aimed to raise both funds and awareness for UNICEF, who are a partner charity of the school. Thanks to the efforts of all involved, this year’s Soccer Aid raised £850 to support the charity’s efforts to protect children across the world.

Students across the school enjoyed a variety of activities, including a playground obstacle course, penalty shootouts, and other football-inspired games. The day was one to remember full of festivities, face painting, lucky dip sweet bags, and an ice cream van.

The school also had special visitors from Southway Primary School, a nearby primary school which is also part of the United Learning Trust. Pupils from the school came to observe how The Regis School’s student leaders ran the playground challenge. Following the event, the Southway pupils went away inspired by the older students and designed their own version of the challenge at the school. Returning the favour, the pupils then invited The Regis School students to their school to attempt the challenge. This wonderful exchange of ideas and leadership was a highlight of the day and a brilliant example of student collaboration across schools.

Jo Lewis, Principal at The Regis School, said:

“Our Soccer Aid day is one our students look forward to in the school year, and is a fantastic opportunity for our students to come together to make a difference, whilst also being active and having fun as a whole school community. Our student leaders can take pride in the work they put into running the event, which was a great success thanks to the teamwork and leadership they showed.

“I would also like to thank all those who donated to the fundraiser, and to the pupils and staff at Southway Primary, who I hope enjoyed joining us for the day.”