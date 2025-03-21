Forge Wood Primary School maintains high standards following Ofsted inspection

Forge Wood Primary School, rated by Ofsted as Outstanding, has successfully maintained the high standards identified at its previous inspection, following a recent visit by inspectors in January.

The inspection report notes that pupils are proud to attend the welcoming school and benefit from many opportunities to develop their personalities and leadership skills. Pupils demonstrate responsibility for the environment and show kindness and consideration for each other. The school is ambitious for its pupils, aiming for them to achieve highly and be self-assured in their knowledge. Pupils are developing resilience and positive habits for learning, and they achieve well overall.

The inspector found that pupils behave exceptionally well, with staff acting as excellent role models. Expectations are consistent throughout the school, and pupils are taught to understand and manage their emotions, feeling safe and knowing that adults will listen to their concerns.

The report states "Pupils behave exceptionally well. Staff act as excellent role models” and "Pupils routinely revisit the most important knowledge and ideas throughout the curriculum. This helps them to remember key information and apply it to their understanding of new ideas."

The report highlights the school's redeveloped and more ambitious curriculum, which particularly benefits pupils with gaps in their learning.

The school has also recently further refined the English curriculum to ensure secure progression in reading and writing. Staff systematically check pupils’ learning, address misconceptions, and provide effective support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Safeguarding arrangements at the school are effective

Reading is taught well, with pupils in Reception quickly learning letter sounds and receiving prompt support if they struggle. Most pupils attain well in reading and writing and become confident readers. The school also prepares pupils well for life in modern Britain, fostering an understanding of different faiths and traditions, democracy, and how to stay safe. Pupils demonstrate highly positive attitudes to their learning and behave respectfully.

Governors have effective systems to challenge and support the school, scrutinising pupil achievement data and investing in areas that benefit pupils most. The GLF Schools multi-academy trust also works seamlessly with the school.

Katharine Holman, Headteacher, said: "We are delighted that the Ofsted inspection has recognised the hard work and dedication of our pupils, staff, and the wider Forge Wood community in maintaining our high standards. We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from our families and the GLF Schools team, which are invaluable in ensuring our pupils thrive."

The inspection, which was an ungraded inspection, assessed whether the school had kept up the standards of its previous 'Outstanding' judgment in June 2019.