A former village school is to be put up to auction, after a senior county councillor agreed the building was ‘surplus to requirements’.

On Tuesday (December 13), Cllr Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for resources and climate change, agreed for the former Etchingham Church of England Primary School site in Burgh Hill to be put up for sale by auction in February.

The building ceased to be used as a school in 2014, after a replacement was built elsewhere in the village. Since then the property has been considered for other projects, but has not found a full time use.

While owned by ESCC, part of the land is covered by a covenant with the Diocese of Chichester, which enables the church to claim a share in any uplift in value when the land is sold. The church would receive 50 per cent of any sale proceeds over a set limit, less the council’s costs.