A former Lancing primary school teacher, accused of ‘dragging a pupil across a classroom’, has faced a misconduct panel.

At the time of the alleged offences, Stephen Bovey worked at The Globe Primary Academy – which is part of the REAch2 Academy Trust.

The outcome of a private, professional conduct panel – including the decision and reasons – was published by the Teaching Regulation Agency on March 27.

In the government document, it stated that it was ‘alleged’ that Mr Bovey was guilty of ‘unacceptable professional conduct and/or conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute’, whilst working as a year one classroom teacher at the Globe.

The document read: “On or around March 1, 2023, he used excessive and/or unreasonable force on Pupil A in that he grabbed Pupil A’s wrist and dragged Pupil A across the classroom;

“The force used meant that Pupil A fell over. He used excessive and/or unreasonable force on Pupil A in that he grabbed Pupil A’s arm and dragged Pupil A along a corridor back into the classroom.

"The force used in allegation above meant that Pupil A fell over. Mr Bovey admitted the alleged facts and that he is guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.”

The decision maker, Sarah Buxcey, came to a verdict on behalf of the Secretary of State.

Ms Buxcey stated: “In this case, the panel has found some of the allegations proven and found that those proven facts amount to unacceptable professional conduct. In this case, the panel has found some of the allegations not proven, including allegations 1 c and d, and found that the proven allegations do not amount to conduct likely to bring the profession into disrepute.

"I have therefore put those matters entirely from my mind. The panel has made a recommendation to the Secretary of State that Mr Stephen Bovey should not be the subject of a prohibition order.

"The panel has recommended that the findings of unacceptable professional conduct should be published and that such an action is proportionate and in the public interest.”

In particular, the panel found that Mr Bovey was in breach of the following standards:

– Teachers uphold public trust in the profession and maintain high standards of ethics and behaviour, within and outside school, by treating pupils with dignity, building relationships rooted in mutual respect, and at all times observing proper boundaries appropriate to a teacher’s professional position having regard for the need to safeguard pupils’ well-being, in accordance with statutory provisions.

– Teachers must have proper and professional regard for the ethos, policies and practices of the school in which they teach, and maintain high standards in their own attendance and punctuality.

– Teachers must have an understanding of, and always act within, the statutory frameworks which set out their professional duties and responsibilities.

Ms Buxcey added: “The panel finds that the conduct of Mr Bovey fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.

"In this case, I have placed considerable weight on the panel’s comments concerning the level of insight. The panel has said, ‘in written representations, Mr Bovey stated that he had spent a lot of time over the 13 months since the incident reflecting on the events for which he was ‘truly sorry’.

“He has also stated that he now saw that his lack of intention was no excuse and that his ‘negligence’ had led to the potential harm of a child, and that he was responsible for that behaviour whether he intended it or not.

"I have also placed considerable weight on the finding that ‘the panel accepted that the incident was out of character’.”

Ms Buxcey also gave consideration to the contribution that Mr Bovey can ‘continue to make to the profession’. She made reference to the panel’s comments that this was a a ‘one-off incident in the context of a teacher with considerable experience, having held teaching posts since 2006’.

It was also noted that Mr Bovey ‘is able to make a valuable contribution to the profession’.

"For these reasons, I have concluded that a prohibition order is not proportionate or in the public interest,” Ms Buxcey added.

"I consider that the publication of the findings made would be sufficient to send an appropriate message to the teacher as to the standards of behaviour that were not acceptable and that the publication would meet the public interest requirement of declaring proper standards of the profession.”

The Globe Primary Academy has issued a statement, in light of the misconduct hearing.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We recognise that situations like this are rare but unsettling for school communities. Throughout this process, we have ensured that all appropriate steps were taken fairly and responsibly, in line with due process.

"Our priority has always been, and remains, the safety, wellbeing, and happiness of our pupils, and we are committed to maintaining the warm and nurturing environment in which every child thrives.”

Read the full government report at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/teacher-misconduct-panel-outcome-mr-stephen-bovey