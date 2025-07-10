Free summer holiday camp at St Wilfrid’s School, Crawley: A message to all eligible families

Crawley, July 2025 – A wave of excitement is building at St Wilfrid’s Catholic School in Crawley, where children eligible for Free School Meals (FSM) are being invited to take part in an action-packed summer holiday club — completely free of charge

This fantastic initiative is being delivered under the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) Programme in partnership with West Sussex County Council and a dynamic new organisation called Active Future Crawley.

“There are no catches, no barriers, and definitely no torch wall,” Rahul Singh laughs as he shares his vision. “We just want to ensure that every child who qualifies for free school meals gets an opportunity to move, play, eat well, and most importantly — have fun this summer.”

About the Summer Camp

HAF Summer Champ

📍 Location: St Wilfrid’s Catholic School, RH11 8PG

📅 Dates: 29th July – 22nd August 2025

🕙 Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM (Tuesday to Friday each week)

👧🧒 Ages: 5–12 years old

💰 Cost: Completely FREE for children eligible for benefits-related Free School Meals

Activities Included

Children attending the summer camp will enjoy:

🥷 NERF Battles

⚽ Multi-Sports

🎨 Arts & Crafts

🎲 Team Games

🍽 A hot meal and healthy snacks daily

All sessions are run by fully trained and DBS-checked staff, in a nurturing and inclusive environment.

Mission Through Active Future

Rahul Singh and his team, who launched Active Future Crawley just last month, is no stranger to community work. A father himself and long-time Crawley resident, he has been deeply engaged in local initiatives for years.

"Starting Active Future in Crawley wasn’t just a business decision — it was a mission," Rahul explains. “I’ve seen first-hand how important it is for children to have access to structured play, a good meal, and role models they can trust. Active Future is built on the idea that physical activity and emotional wellbeing go hand-in-hand.”

He adds, “This HAF programme is a golden opportunity for families. We know not everyone can afford holiday clubs, and we don’t want any child to feel left out.”

How to Book

Parents of children eligible for Free School Meals can book a spot directly through the West Sussex County Council HAF website. Due to limited capacity, early booking is highly recommended.

Visit the online HAF booking portal.

Register using your HAF code

using your HAF code Once logged in, use the search function to find St Wilfrid’s Catholic School, Crawley .

. It should appear in the list of available providers

🔗 Booking Link: https://haf.bookinglab.co.uk/westsussex/37147/login

Closing Note

Active Future Crawley are eager to welcome families to St Wilfrid’s this summer. "We’re here to help children be active, confident, and joyful," he says. "Let’s make this summer count — together."