Fresh plans for school next to Crawley mosque
Plans to build a primary school next to a Crawley mosque have been submitted to the borough council.
The application, from Jamiat-Ul-Muslemeen Quwat-Ul-Islam Masjed, seeks permission to build on a parcel of land in Broadwood Rise, which is used as an overflow car park for the Broadfield Mosque.
A similar application was rejected last year due to concerns including over-development, the loss of parking for the mosque and the potential for off-site flooding.
To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2022/0469/FUL.